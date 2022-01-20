Good News
HomeGood News

$2 Million Available for Organizations Helping At-Risk Youth

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
US dollars in savings jar

Source: Peter Dazeley / Getty

If you or someone you know in Mecklenburg County has an organization for at-risk youth, there may be funding available. Mecklenburg County’s Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC) has over $2 million available for local programs dedicated to keeping youth out of trouble. JCPC promotes prevention, intervention, treatment, and aftercare programs for at-risk youth. To qualify for funding, the organization must be considered a local public agency, a 501(c)3 non-profit, or a local housing authority. Read the full story here.

at-risk youth , charlotte mecklenburg , JCPC , organizations

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Cannabis Prevents Covid? Researchers Found That Cannabis Compounds…

 1 week ago
01.01.70

A New San Diego Law Combats The Country’s…

 3 weeks ago
11.27.55

Instagram Is Bringing Back A New Version Of…

 1 month ago
03.04.40
Photos
Close