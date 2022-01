105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

FYI… getting a COVID-19 test has just got a little easier. Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 19, you can order free rapid COVID-19 test kits through the government at the following website www.covidtests.gov. A total of four test kits can be ordered per household. Feel free to share this information with your family members, relatives, and friends. Stay safe!

