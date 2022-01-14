StarMed Closing Outdoor COVID-19 Testing Locations for Winter Storm

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

StarMed Healthcare will close majority of its outdoor COVID-19 testing sites on Sunday due to the incoming winter storm. All except the following locations will be closed:

4001 Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Prepare for potential delayed openings due to weather StarMed officials are asking that only high-risk or immunocompromised patients visit this location

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 4355 Gum Branch Road. in Jacksonville, N.C. – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Road conditions on Sunday morning will determine if StarMed will close indoor locations as well. Read the full story here.

