Winter Storm Potentially Bringing Power Outages: Here’s What to Do

Southern States First To Feel Effects Of Massive Winter Storm

A winter storm is expected to bring a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to the Charlotte area this weekend. This means your power could go out. Here are some tips if you experience a power outage:

Before

  • Have Duke Energy’s number on hand to report a power outage: 1-800 POWER ON
  • Charge all electronics and/or purchase a portable charger
  • Ensure your household has enough blankets and warm clothing to keep warm
  • Stock up on water and easy-to-prepare meals

During

  • Keep refrigerators and freezers closed to avoid food spoiling
  • Do not use a gas oven or stove to heat your home
  • Never sit in a running vehicle inside a garage even if the garage door is open
  • Avoid traveling on roads, as they may be icy

Read the full story here. 

