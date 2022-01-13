105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Atlanta Hawks have facilitated a trade with the New York Knicks.

ESPN reports, the Hawks are trading Small forward Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for Kevin Knox.

Atlanta also acquire a protected first-round draft pick via Charlotte. The Knicks as well exchanged for Small forward Soloman Hill and a 2025 second-round pick via Brooklyn.

Reddish was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 draft. The 22-year-old is averaging 11.9 points in 34 games. Reddish will be reunited with former college teammate RJ Barrett.

Knox was the ninth overall pick in the 2018 draft. The 22-year-old struggled to find playing time in New York. He played in just 13 games this season and averaged 3.6 points.

Atlanta Hawks trade Cam Reddish to New York Knicks for Kevin Knox was originally published on wfnz.com