Atlanta Hawks trade Cam Reddish to New York Knicks for Kevin Knox

Atlanta Hawks v Washington Wizards

The Atlanta Hawks have facilitated a trade with the New York Knicks.

ESPN reports, the Hawks are trading Small forward Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for Kevin Knox.

Atlanta also acquire a protected first-round draft pick via Charlotte. The Knicks as well exchanged for Small forward Soloman Hill and a 2025 second-round pick via Brooklyn.

Reddish was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 draft. The 22-year-old is averaging 11.9 points in 34 games. Reddish will be reunited with former college teammate RJ Barrett.

Knox was the ninth overall pick in the 2018 draft. The 22-year-old struggled to find playing time in New York. He played in just 13 games this season and averaged 3.6 points.

