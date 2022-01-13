Atrium Canceling Wellness Appointments Due to Increasing COVID-19 Patients

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

If you have an upcoming wellness appointment with Atrium Health, you may have to reschedule. Atrium Health has announced that it is canceling some wellness appointments to provide for patients in need of immediate care due to COVID-19. This cancellations apply to family medicine, internal medicine, and pediatric offices. There will be no changes to wellness appointments for at-risk individuals or practices with low demands such as OB/GYN offices. Read the full story here.

