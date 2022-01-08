105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Bed Bath and Beyond is once again shutting down multiple locations in different states.

This time, 37 stores across 19 states are closing with New York, California and Washington “losing the most stores.”

One of those locations closing is the only one from Ohio on the list and that would be in Mansfield on 2259 Walker Lake Road at the Ontario Towne Center.

The last time the lifestyle chain closed was in 2020 when 200 of it’s namesake and related stores went out of business. Among the other properties owned by BB and B include World Market, Cost Plus World Market and buybuy BABY.

Now there is still time left to shop at the Mansfield location and it and the other 36 stores won’t be closing right away.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Bed Bath & Beyond said in a statement that most would close by the end of February.

For those freaking out right now, the chain still has some Northeast Ohio locations open in Brooklyn, Westlake, Strongsville, Solon, Mentor, Fairlawn and North Canton.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Michael M. Santiago and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Boston Globe and Getty Images

Bed Bath and Beyond Closing More Than 30 Stores, Including One in Ohio was originally published on wzakcleveland.com