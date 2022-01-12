Arts & Entertainment
R.I.P. Singer Ronnie Spector Dies at Age 78

One of the most memorable and legendary singers of rock and roll has died.

Ronnie Spector passed away at the age of 78, according to her family in a statement left on her website.

From Uproxx and RonnieSpector.com:

Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan.

Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor, and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude.

Her joyful sound, playful nature, and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard, or saw her.

In lieu of flowers, Ronnie requested that donations be made to your local women’s shelter or to the American Indian College Fund.

A celebration of Ronnie’s life and music will be announced in the future.

The family respectfully asks for privacy at this time.

Spector is best known as a member of The Ronettes with such 1960’s classics as “Be My Baby” and “Baby, I Love You.”

The female trio was also known for their popular versions of Christmas classics including “Sleigh Ride” and “Frosty the Snowman.”

She later made a comeback as a solo artist after teaming up with Eddie Money on his 1986 hit “Take Me Home Tonight.”  In that song, Spector sang the line “be my little baby” as a callback to the iconic “Be My Baby.”

Here are those songs below:

Click here to read more.

 

R.I.P. Singer Ronnie Spector Dies at Age 78  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

