We’ve all been there, an unexpected overdraft fee. Well luckily for Bank of America customers, the bank has decided to cut the charges given to customers who spend more than they have in their account. Starting in May, the bank based in Charlotte, North Carolina will decrease overdraft fees from $35 to $10. Fees for bounced checks will be eliminated completely. Read the full story here.

