Need COVID-19 Testing? Here are Some Locations in Charlotte

Shot of a masked nurse wearing a face shield while holding a cotton-tipped swab outside

Source: Charday Penn / Getty

With rising Covid-19 cases, it may be difficult to find testing locations. Here are some testing locations and times in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area:

Monday Jan. 10 – Charlotte East Stonewall A M E Zion

Monday Jan. 10 – Atrium Health 

  • Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • 4222 Beam Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
  • Schedule online through MyAtriumHealth

Tuesday Jan. 11 – Charlotte East Stonewall A M E Zion

Tuesday Jan. 11 – Charlotte Fairyland Institute 1

Tuesday Jan. 11 – Atrium Health 

  • Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • 4222 Beam Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
  • Schedule online through MyAtriumHealth

Wed. Jan. 12 – Charlotte East Stonewall A M E Zion

Wed. Jan. 12 – Atrium Health 

  • Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • 4222 Beam Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
  • Schedule online through MyAtriumHealth

Wed. Jan. 12 – Charlotte Fairyland Institute 2

Thurs. Jan. 13 – Charlotte East Stonewall A M E Zion

Thurs. Jan. 13 – Atrium Health 

  • Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • 4222 Beam Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
  • Schedule online through MyAtriumHealth

Fri. Jan. 14 – Charlotte East Stonewall A M E Zion

Fri. Jan. 14 – Atrium Health 

  • Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • 4222 Beam Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
  • Schedule online through MyAtriumHealth
