Need COVID-19 Testing? Here are Some Locations in Charlotte

With rising Covid-19 cases, it may be difficult to find testing locations. Here are some testing locations and times in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area:
Monday Jan. 10 – Charlotte East Stonewall A M E Zion
- Time: 10am-2pm
- 1729 Griers Grove Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216
- Register Online
Monday Jan. 10 – Atrium Health
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 4222 Beam Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
- Schedule online through MyAtriumHealth
Tuesday Jan. 11 – Charlotte East Stonewall A M E Zion
- Time: 10am-2pm
- 1729 Griers Grove Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216
- Register Online
Tuesday Jan. 11 – Charlotte Fairyland Institute 1
- Time: 3pm-5:30pm
- 2423 Eastway Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
- Register Online
Tuesday Jan. 11 – Atrium Health
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 4222 Beam Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
- Schedule online through MyAtriumHealth
Wed. Jan. 12 – Charlotte East Stonewall A M E Zion
- Time: 10am-2pm
- 1729 Griers Grove Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216
- Register Online
Wed. Jan. 12 – Atrium Health
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 4222 Beam Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
- Schedule online through MyAtriumHealth
Wed. Jan. 12 – Charlotte Fairyland Institute 2
- Time: 3pm-5:30pm
- 2300 Eastway Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
- Register Online
Thurs. Jan. 13 – Charlotte East Stonewall A M E Zion
- Time: 10am-2pm
- 1729 Griers Grove Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216
- Register Online
Thurs. Jan. 13 – Atrium Health
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 4222 Beam Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
- Schedule online through MyAtriumHealth
Fri. Jan. 14 – Charlotte East Stonewall A M E Zion
- Time: 10am-2pm
- 1729 Griers Grove Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216
- Register Online
Fri. Jan. 14 – Atrium Health
- Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 4222 Beam Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
- Schedule online through MyAtriumHealth
