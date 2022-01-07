Local Events
Interactive Rail Trail Light Display Returning to Charlotte

Charlotte I-277 Rail Trail Bridge Dec. 7

Source: depena studio / Radio One Digital

The holidays may be over but another light display is coming to light up the Queen City. I Heart Rail Trail: Lights, presented by U.S. Bank, is returning to Charlotte March 4 through March 20. The Rail Trail will celebrate local art and feature never-before-seen interactive light displays. Art from North and South Carolina artists will be displayed. There will also be music and performers. The trail will span from Carson Blvd. to Atherton Mill. For more information, click here.

