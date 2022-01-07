CMS Staff Overwhelmed Due to Staff Shortages

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Parents, as we send our children off to school, let’s remember to keep our teachers in mind. Rising COVID cases are leading to staff shortages and extra strain on those working in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Systems. Reports show 119 CMS staff have recently tested positive from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2. CMS also reported that 135 staff members are currently quarantined.

Teachers say they are having to take in extra students from other classes to meet the demands of absent staff. This can add up to 9 more students to a classroom with a limited amount of chairs and desks. Albemarle Road Middle School teacher Trevor Bourque says that school buses are often late as well due to drivers getting sick. Read the full story here.

