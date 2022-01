105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

A recent study found that students in North Carolina schools are more likely to be exposed to COVID during lunch periods when masks are taken off. 92% of COVID-19 exposures in North Carolina schools happened when students were allowed to take their masks off indoors. 39% of exposures happened during lunch and 13% were traced to athletics. Click here to read the full story.

Also On 105.3 RnB: