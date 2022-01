105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Mecklenburg County Alcoholic Beverage Control Board announced ABC stores will have modified hours beginning Jan. 10. Stores will now open at 12:30 p.m. as opposed to 10:00 a.m. They will continue to close at 9:00 p.m. The change is a result of labor shortages due to rising COVID-19 cases. Read the full story here.

