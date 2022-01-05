Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Charlotte’s Restaurant Week Back Jan. 21-30

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
A waitress with a protective mask on her face brings the restaurant guests the meal they ordered.

Source: Kosamtu / Getty

Charlotte’s restaurant week which they call Queen’s Feast is back!

The event begins on Jan. 21 to Jan 30 and includes over 70 of the best restaurants from around Charlotte and surrounding areas.

Guests will receive three-course meals for prices ranging from $30, $35, $40 or $45 per person, depending on the restaurant, not including tax and gratuity.

Reservations are recommended. For more information, CLICK HERE

 

Participating Restaurant:

Charlotte’s Restaurant Week Back Jan. 21-30  was originally published on 927theblock.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

A New San Diego Law Combats The Country’s…

 1 week ago
11.27.55

Instagram Is Bringing Back A New Version Of…

 3 weeks ago
03.04.40

‘Passing’ for White IRL: The Horrifying Things White…

 3 weeks ago
03.05.40
Photos
Close