Charlotte’s Restaurant Week Back Jan. 21-30

Charlotte’s restaurant week which they call Queen’s Feast is back!

The event begins on Jan. 21 to Jan 30 and includes over 70 of the best restaurants from around Charlotte and surrounding areas.

Guests will receive three-course meals for prices ranging from $30, $35, $40 or $45 per person, depending on the restaurant, not including tax and gratuity.

Reservations are recommended. For more information, CLICK HERE

Participating Restaurant:

