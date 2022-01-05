CLOSE
Charlotte’s restaurant week which they call Queen’s Feast is back!
The event begins on Jan. 21 to Jan 30 and includes over 70 of the best restaurants from around Charlotte and surrounding areas.
Guests will receive three-course meals for prices ranging from $30, $35, $40 or $45 per person, depending on the restaurant, not including tax and gratuity.
Reservations are recommended. For more information, CLICK HERE
Participating Restaurant:
- Belmont / Gaston County
- Concord / Cabarrus County
- Dilworth
- Eastover / Myers Park
- Elizabeth
- Fort Mill / Rock Hill / York County
- Hickory / Catawba County
- Huntersville / North Mecklenburg County
- Indian Land / Lancaster County
- Midtown
- Montford Park / Park Road
- Plaza Midwood
- South End
- South Perimeter / Ballantyne / Pineville
- SouthPark / Foxcroft
- Southwest Charlotte / Ayrsley
- Locust / Stanly County
- Statesville / Iredell County
- University
- Uptown Charlotte
- Church & Union
- Aria Tuscan Grill
- BLT Steak
- Bernardin’s at Ratcliffe
- Brazz Carvery & Steakhouse
- The Capital Grille
- Deluxe, The Fun Art of Dining
- Estampa Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse
- Fahrenheit
- Forchetta Italian Kitchen
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
- La Belle Helene
- Mizu
- Red Salt by David Burke
- Ruth’s Chris Steak House – Uptown
- Sea Level NC
- Tupelo Honey
Charlotte’s Restaurant Week Back Jan. 21-30 was originally published on 927theblock.com
Also On 105.3 RnB: