Charlotte 49ers Restricting Fans from Home Sporting Events

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 22 UNC Charlotte at Western Kentucky

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

One of Charlotte’s local college teams is closing its doors to fans for about three weeks. The Charlotte 49ers said Friday that home game attendance will be limited until Jan. 24. This comes after rising concerns about COVID-19 infections and the Omicron variant. The team is believed to be the first collegiate athletic program in the country to make this decision. University officials say fans who bought tickets for games before Jan. 24 will be refunded. Read the full story here.

