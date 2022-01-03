Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

First winter snowfall across North Carolina, severe storms in other areas

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Bare Tree in Snow Scene Landscape

Source: Dan Reynolds Photography / Getty

On Sunday North Carolina’s governor urged Carolinians to prepare for severe weather and sure enough, some surrounding areas saw heavy snow flurries.

Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement late Sunday afternoon that portions of the state could see heavy rain or significant snowfall as well as gusty winds.

Related Stories

The Charlotte area got mostly heavy rain with a slight mix of snow. It was reported in some areas around town and as well in the Triad and Triangle areas dealt with flooding from the heavy rain. In some neighboring towns like Salisbury, Mooresville, Huntersville and Iredell got a look at snow.

Across eastern North Carolina they faced severe storms overnight and into Monday The storm produced damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes.

Western North Carolina in places like Boone and Blowing Rock saw 2 to 4 inches of snowfall. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for much of the mountains and far northwestern Piedmont.

 

Text “WOSF” to 71007 to join 105.3RnB mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

HEAD BACK TO THE 1053RNB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

First winter snowfall across North Carolina, severe storms in other areas  was originally published on 927theblock.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

A New San Diego Law Combats The Country’s…

 1 week ago
11.27.55

Instagram Is Bringing Back A New Version Of…

 3 weeks ago
03.04.40

‘Passing’ for White IRL: The Horrifying Things White…

 3 weeks ago
03.05.40
Photos
Close