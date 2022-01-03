First winter snowfall across North Carolina, severe storms in other areas

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

On Sunday North Carolina’s governor urged Carolinians to prepare for severe weather and sure enough, some surrounding areas saw heavy snow flurries.

Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement late Sunday afternoon that portions of the state could see heavy rain or significant snowfall as well as gusty winds.

The Charlotte area got mostly heavy rain with a slight mix of snow. It was reported in some areas around town and as well in the Triad and Triangle areas dealt with flooding from the heavy rain. In some neighboring towns like Salisbury, Mooresville, Huntersville and Iredell got a look at snow.

Across eastern North Carolina they faced severe storms overnight and into Monday The storm produced damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes.

Western North Carolina in places like Boone and Blowing Rock saw 2 to 4 inches of snowfall. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for much of the mountains and far northwestern Piedmont.

