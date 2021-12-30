Travel
Charlotte Airport Launches New Program for Those with Hidden Disabilities

Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Charlotte Douglas International Airport has launched a new program to help those with hidden disabilities feel more comfortable in the airport. The airport partnered with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program to develop the program. Those with disabilities such as autism, anxiety, dementia, chronic pain, and visual/hearing impairment can receive a free sunflower lanyard, bracelet, or pin to signal airport employees that they may require assistance. Passengers can pick up the items from various locations in the airport without any prerequisites. Click here to read the full story.

