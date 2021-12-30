Local
Several Bank of America Locations Close Temporarily in Charlotte

Bank of America has temporarily closed 11 branches in Charlotte. A spokesperson for the bank said the closures occur in areas where there are fewer visits and not enough staffing. The areas affected include:

  • Park Road
  • York Road
  • South End
  • Kenilworth Commons
  • Sharon Road Station
  • Legacy Union
  • Carmel Commons
  • Northeast
  • Sardis Village
  • Albermarle Road
  • Mill Creek Commons

It is not clear if these locations have been closed due to COVID-19. Read the full story here. 

