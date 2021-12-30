Several Bank of America Locations Close Temporarily in Charlotte

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Bank of America has temporarily closed 11 branches in Charlotte. A spokesperson for the bank said the closures occur in areas where there are fewer visits and not enough staffing. The areas affected include:

Park Road

York Road

South End

Kenilworth Commons

Sharon Road Station

Legacy Union

Carmel Commons

Northeast

Sardis Village

Albermarle Road

Mill Creek Commons

It is not clear if these locations have been closed due to COVID-19. Read the full story here.

