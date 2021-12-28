Charlotte Church Feeds Hundreds of Families

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Greater Bethel AME Church of Charlotte is keeping the holiday spirit alive by volunteering to feed hundreds of families. Church volunteers, members of Habitat for Humanity and community members joined together to gather food for those in need. The church partnered with the “No Hunger Holidays” program today and gave away 25-pound boxes filled with food. Boxes also included toiletries, toys, and children’s books. Their goal was to feed 400 families. Read the full story here.

Also On 105.3 RnB: