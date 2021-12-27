Education
Community Speaks with CMS School Board for Safer Schools

School should be a safe place for our children. Recent increases in violence on school campuses in Charlotte and Mecklenburg County has pushed the community to demand change. Several parents, community leaders and students spoke with school board members last Tuesday about the recent gun violence on CMS campuses. Superintendent Earnest Winston and board members were told to “do something.” Board members said the community needs to partner with the district to find solutions. Read the full story here.

 

