Busy Holiday Air Travel at Charlotte Douglas Airport through first week in January

Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Air travel is excepted to rise over the next two weeks at Charlotte Douglas International Airport as holiday travel is underway according to the airport.

The airport reports more than 1.4 million passengers will fly out of CLT between Friday, Dec. 17 and Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

These days will be the busiest for CLT departures with approximately 66,000 to 70,000 daily passengers:

  • Friday, Dec. 17
  • Sunday, Dec. 19 to Thursday, Dec. 23
  • Sunday, Dec. 26 to Thursday, Dec. 30
  • Sunday, Jan. 2 to Monday, Jan. 3
  • Thursday, Jan. 6 to Friday, Jan.

Thanksgiving is usually the airport’s busiest holiday with Christmas the second busiest time of the year. Which that, flyers should expect long lines and prepare extra time for TSA check-in and security screening. The airport says you should arrive at least two hours before the scheduled departure time for domestic flights and three hours before international travel.

Photos
