There’s Still Time to View Christmas Lights in the Charlotte Area

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family while they’re in town, you may want to visit some holiday light displays around the Charlotte area. Charlotte and surrounding cities offer several opportunities to see illuminating displays. The best part is it can be done without breaking the bank! Click here to read more.

Free Light Displays in Charlotte and Surrounding Cities

Festival of Trees in Belmont

Location: 24 S. Main Street, Belmont NC 28012

When: Nov. 29-Jan. 3

Cost: Free

Harbin Family Christmas Lights

Location: 10223 Summer House Ct.

When: Dec. 1-31

Cost: Donations go to Make-A-Wish Central & Western Carolina

Fantetti Light Show

Location: 263 Palaside Dr., Concord

When: Nov. 28-Dec. 25, starting at 6 p.m.

Cost: Donations go to charity chosen by family.

Arndt Christmas Lights

Location: 14904 Carbert Ln., Huntersville

When: Dec. 1-31, 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

Lights on Indian Beech

Location: 9592 Indian Beech Ave., Concord

When: 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Also On 105.3 RnB: