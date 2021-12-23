Holiday Guide
There’s Still Time to View Christmas Lights in the Charlotte Area

Shepherd Park and Candlelight Park

If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family while they’re in town, you may want to visit some holiday light displays around the Charlotte area. Charlotte and surrounding cities offer several opportunities to see illuminating displays. The best part is it can be done without breaking the bank! Click here to read more. 

Free Light Displays in Charlotte and Surrounding Cities

Festival of Trees in Belmont

  • Location: 24 S. Main Street, Belmont NC 28012
  • When: Nov. 29-Jan. 3
  • Cost: Free

Harbin Family Christmas Lights

  • Location: 10223 Summer House Ct.
  • When: Dec. 1-31
  • Cost: Donations go to Make-A-Wish Central & Western Carolina

Fantetti Light Show

  • Location: 263 Palaside Dr., Concord
  • When: Nov. 28-Dec. 25, starting at 6 p.m.
  • Cost: Donations go to charity chosen by family.

Arndt Christmas Lights

  • Location: 14904 Carbert Ln., Huntersville
  • When: Dec. 1-31, 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m.

Lights on Indian Beech

  • Location: 9592 Indian Beech Ave., Concord
  • When: 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
