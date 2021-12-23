Need Testing Before the Holidays? Here are Some Locations in Charlotte

With Christmas Eve being tomorrow, many people are hurrying to get COVID-19 tests before visiting family members. If you’re one of those people, you may find it hard to locate available testing sites in the area. Luckily, there are still a few places you can go without an appointment. Some locations do require that you register before arriving.
The wait times for these locations may vary with some wait times up to three hours. Testing is free for the community. Find more information on local testing here.
Participating Locations:
StarMed – Auto Selection of Charlotte – 6859 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28217
- 9am-6pm
- (704) 615-7754; Register Online
- Able to test children
StarMed – Old Eastland Mall Parking Lot – 5344 Central Ave, Charlotte, NC 28212
- 9am-4pm
- (704) 615-7754; Register Online
- Able to test children
StarMed – StarMed F – 4001 Tuckaseegee Rd, Charlotte, NC 28208
- 9am-6pm
- (704) 615-7754; Register Online
- Able to test children
StarMed – Mecklenburg County Health Department – 2845 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216
- 10am-4pm
- (704) 615-7754; Register Online
- Able to test children
Locations Offering Testing on Christmas Eve:
StarMed – Auto Selection of Charlotte
StarMed – Old Eastland Mall Parking Lot
StarMed – StarMed F