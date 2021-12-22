Panthers
Sunday Could be Cam Newton’s Final Game with the Panthers

Carolina Panthers v Houston Texans

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Recent news by Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule may disappoint some Cam Newton fans. The coach announced Wednesday that quarterback Sam Darnold will play in Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He added that Cam Newton will still start the game. Newton was signed to the Panthers on Nov. 11 after Darnold suffered a shoulder injury.

The team hoped that Newton would help redeem their season and lead them to the playoffs. Newton has struggled to do so, throwing four touchdowns and four interceptions. Sam Darnold is the only quarterback with a guaranteed spot on next year’s roster, making Cam Newton a free agent. Sunday could be his last game with the Panthers. Read the full story here.

Cam Newton , charlotte , football , panthers , sports

