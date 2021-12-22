Travel
Charlotte’s Growth Bringing More Traffic

Traffic On Highway

Source: storyblocks / storyblocks

It appears we aren’t the only people who enjoy Charlotte. Charlotte’s population is constantly growing, and so is traffic. Before the pandemic hit in early 2020, Charlotte was growing by almost 100 residents each day. Despite the current pandemic, this increase in residents has not slowed down. The area’s population is now expected to grow by 420,000 in the next 20 years, according to the State Demographer of North Carolina. This daily growth means more cars on the road and more traffic issues. Commuters should prepare for delays and include extra commuting time for daily travel. Click here to read the full story.

