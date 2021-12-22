Johnson & Wales University Added to Charlotte Schools Requiring Boosters

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte has joined Queens University in requiring that all students, staff, and faculty receive COVID-19 booster shots for the upcoming Spring semester. Exemptions will be in place for those with approval by health services and Human Resources for medical or religious reasons. COVID-19 boosters must be received by March 1 or within 30 days of eligibility. The announcement comes after a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases. Click here to read the full story.

