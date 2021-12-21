Queens University Requiring Booster Shot for Students and Staff

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

While many students have left school for the holiday break, they may be required to meet new COVID-19 protocols before returning to campus. Charlotte’s Queen University is requiring that all students, staff, and falculty receive a COVID-19 booster shot. The senior leadership team for the university said shots should be received by Feb. 15, 2022, or as soon the individual is eligible. The decision comes as a result of rising COVID-19 cases throughout the nation. Click here for the full story.

Also On 105.3 RnB: