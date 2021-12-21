Education
HomeEducation

Queens University Requiring Booster Shot for Students and Staff

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Young man reading

Source: Peter Berglund / Getty

While many students have left school for the holiday break, they may be required to meet new COVID-19 protocols before returning to campus. Charlotte’s Queen University is requiring that all students, staff, and falculty receive a COVID-19 booster shot. The senior leadership team for the university said shots should be received by Feb. 15, 2022, or as soon the individual is eligible. The decision comes as a result of rising COVID-19 cases throughout the nation. Click here for the full story.

booster shots , COVID-19 , education , queens university , staff , students , university , vaccine

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Instagram Is Bringing Back A New Version Of…

 1 week ago
03.04.40

‘Passing’ for White IRL: The Horrifying Things White…

 1 week ago
03.05.40

Take A Hike Day: Visit 10 of the…

 1 month ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close