Mecklenburg County Libraries Offering Free at-home COVID-19 Test Kits

With the new Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus spreading throughout the nation, it is becoming more important that we get tested often and know our status. For residents in Mecklenburg County, free COVID-19 test kits are being offered at various libraries in the area.
Kits will be available for residents who have trouble accessing local testing sites or purchasing at-home kits from their local pharmacy. Residents will be able to pick up one test kit per household member per week. Read the full story here.
Participating Locations:
Mecklenburg County Public Health – Southeast
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Wednesdays: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – North County Regional
- Mondays and Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Sundays: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – West Boulevard
- Mondays and Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Hickory Grove
- Mondays and Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Steele Creek
- Mondays and Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Fridays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – South Boulevard
- Tuesdays and Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Sugar Creek
- Tuesdays and Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – Mint Hill
- Tuesdays and Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.