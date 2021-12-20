Time is Winding Down for Shipping Holiday Gifts

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s the week of Christmas and if you’re still doing some last-minute holiday shopping, you may need to pay more to have those gifts shipped by Dec. 25. Here’s what to expect from some post offices and delivery services:

USPS: Select Priority Mail Express by this Thursday for Next-Day to 2-Day Shipping Guarantee and Flat Rate Pricing.

UPS: Choose from 3-Day Select, 2nd Day Air and Next Day Air by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

FedEx: No longer offering ground services, but offering express shipping, same-day and two-day shipping options.

Be sure to check big retailer websites such as Walmart, Amazon, and Apple for shipping deadlines, as they may vary. View the full story here.

