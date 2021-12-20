Holiday Guide
HomeHoliday Guide

Time is Winding Down for Shipping Holiday Gifts

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Woman at Christmas shopping, COVID-19 pandemic. She wearing a protective mask to protect from corona virus COVID-19

Source: Vesnaandjic / Getty

It’s the week of Christmas and if you’re still doing some last-minute holiday shopping, you may need to pay more to have those gifts shipped by Dec. 25. Here’s what to expect from some post offices and delivery services:

USPS: Select Priority Mail Express by this Thursday for Next-Day to 2-Day Shipping Guarantee and Flat Rate Pricing.

UPS: Choose from 3-Day Select, 2nd Day Air and Next Day Air by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

FedEx: No longer offering ground services, but offering express shipping, same-day and two-day shipping options.

Be sure to check big retailer websites such as Walmart, Amazon, and Apple for shipping deadlines, as they may vary. View the full story here. 

Christmas , christmas gifts , delivery services , Holiday Shopping , Post Office , shipping

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Instagram Is Bringing Back A New Version Of…

 6 days ago
03.04.40

‘Passing’ for White IRL: The Horrifying Things White…

 6 days ago
03.05.40

Take A Hike Day: Visit 10 of the…

 1 month ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close