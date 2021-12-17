Arts & Entertainment
Olympia D’s Queen City Weekend Rundown

Olympia D

Join DJ Stacey Blackman and Olympia D. tonight at the Press Box for the Friday Night Pull Up Party. They’ll be going live at 9 p.m. and everyone is free until 11 p.m. The Press Box is located at 9609 North Tryon Street in the University Area. Come out and have a good time.

Saturday evening join Rickey Smiley and Friends at the Ovens Auditorium. The show starts 8 p.m.

Following the show, join Rae Style and DJ Hukher for So Sexy Saturday at Club Vibrations located at 5237 Albemarle Road. They kick off their live broadcast at 10 p.m.

 

