Myles Garrett Blesses Local Families With a Holiday Shopping Spree [VIDEO]

On Sunday 25 year old Defensive End Myles Garrett made into the Cleveland Browns record books with less than a minute to play in the first half of Cleveland’s Week 14 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, the veteran pass rusher was able to get to quarterback Tyler Huntley and record his 15th sack of the season breaking the single-season franchise record plus Myles Garrett is just five sacks away from breaking Clay Matthews’ all-time franchise record of 62 with four weeks remaining following. But that’s on the field.

Off the field, Myles Garrett, is acting as blessing to help others in the city that he has embraced as his family, Cleveland, by doing what families do during the holidays, by making sure some area children feel good on Christmas day by treating them to a shopping spree. Not only was it important for Myles Garrett to put his money up for gifts he wanted to shop with the receivers as well.

So Myles Garrett spent the morning shopping with the families at a local Meijer’s for their gifts then he also had those families help him pick out toys for children being cared for at University Hospitals. The toys will be delivered to the children at the hospital in time for the holidays.

“Being able to have things they want during the holiday season is truly special, To do the things you want, have the things you want around the people that you want around you is beautiful and I wanted to give them the opportunity.”

May God continue to bless you Myles Garrett…Take a look at the video below.

