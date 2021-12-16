Nick Cannon Opens Up About Not Treating His Son With Chemo Plus More [VIDEO]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Last week prayer warriors were being summoned as Actor/Television Host Nick Cannon pealed back his own mask and shared the sad news that his youngest child, number 7 with model Alyssa Scott, named Zen, who was only 5 months old has passed away from a brain tumor. Nick Cannon shared the news during his talk show The Nick Cannon Show audience.

“Over the weekend I lost my youngest son to a condition called hydrocephalus that was pretty much a malignant, invasive midline brain tumor, brain cancer,…It’s tough…I didn’t know how I was going to handle today,…But I wanted to grieve with my family.”

Losing a child is every parents worst nightmare, however sometimes the choices we have to make in regards to our child’s treatment if, God forbid, they should become ill can be even bigger of a nightmare. Now bravely Nick Cannon is opening up once again, this time with People magazine, about the heartbreaking situation, about his son’s final days and the decision-making that went into treating his son.

At 2 months old Zen was diagnosed with a high-grade glioma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. Around Thanksgiving, things took a turn for the worse as the tumor in Zen’s head started to grow at a faster pace. There were discussions about different treatment options, including chemotherapy. Nick and Alyssa made the decision that no further invasive procedures would be performed on young Zen as they worked on keeping their son “as happy as he could possibly be.” Nick Cannon also talked about the moment his son took his last breath, how his other 6 children has been his rock through this heart breaking tragedy and the blessing of it all. (People Exclusive Interview)

“I’m optimistic in finding the purpose through all the pain,”

We will continue to keep Nick Cannon, Alyssa Scott as well as their other family members uplifted in our prayers. Take a listen to Nick Cannon open up about losing his young son below.

Nick Cannon Opens Up About Not Treating His Son With Chemo Plus More [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

