Celebrity Godparents’ Mentors Kenya Brown and Stevie Coleman ‘Talk Broadway’ with Local Students

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrity Godparents’ Mentors Kenya Brown and Stevie Coleman ‘Talk Broadway’ with the Beachwood High School Students

As the Christmas Holidays are near, selected students from Beachwood High School in partnership with Saving Our Daughters, had the opportunity to discuss the amazing careers behind the scenes of Broadway New York.

93.1 WZAK’s, Kenya Brown teamed up with Stevie Coleman, who is a Account/Project Manager at SpotCo, a leading advertising and marketing agency that specializes in live entertainment.

In her role, Stevie facilitates communication with a variety of internal and external team members, providing support to ensure efficient collaboration and campaign execution; as she has assisted in campaigns for Beetlejuice, Lincoln Center Theater, The Ferryman, Hadestown! and more.

The Beachwood girls had so much fun as they ask many questions surrounding the start of Broadway as well as what were other incredible careers that are behind the scenes within the theatre profession as well.

The students also received books, Where is Broadway? for their discussion provided by Barnes & Noble Tribeca community partner, Mr. Ray Pizarro.

Below is a letter from one of the Ladies to her lead teacher, Ms. Barney and her reflection of SOD:

Dear Ms. Barney, Even though the club Saving Our Daughters hasn’t been going for a long time, I can already tell that it is changing my life. The atmosphere you have created for us makes me feel same and seen. The celebrity mentors that we have had the opportunity to meet and interview have been very helpful. I have learned that I am not alone in my worries about the future economically and socially. They seem very wise and very confident in what they do. While I didn’t get to stay for the whole 2nd meeting, what I did hear was very insightful.

The first meeting allowed us to learn about each other in ways that we haven’t before. I think this club will continue to be very beneficial and I am excited to see what’s in store for the rest of the year.

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls 8 photos Launch gallery Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls 1. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 1 of 8 2. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 2 of 8 3. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 3 of 8 4. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 4 of 8 5. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 5 of 8 6. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 6 of 8 7. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 7 of 8 8. Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Source:D. Powell Media 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls Netflix’s All-American Actress Bre-Z, comes to Cleveland for Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls…Co-Hosted by 93FM’s Own, Kenya Brown

Celebrity Godparents’ Mentors Kenya Brown and Stevie Coleman ‘Talk Broadway’ with Local Students was originally published on wzakcleveland.com