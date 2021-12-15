105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

There was not alot of holiday travel this time last year due to the pandemic and stay-at-home order in 2020. This year AAA is predicting the road and air travel will be crowded.

More than 109 million Americans are predicted to travel for the holidays and 35% more North Carolinians than 2020. AAA says the travel number will nearly triple.

Those who canceled their getaways or gatherings last year are making up for it this year. An estimate of 34% increase from 2020, people will travel 50+ miles, whether that’s riad, plane or other transportation between Dec 23 and Jan 2.

“Americans who canceled their vacations in 2020 want to gather with family and friends for the holidays this year, although they will still need to be mindful of the pandemic,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “With vaccines widely available, conditions are much different and many people feel a greater level of comfort with travel this year.

Road trips remain the top travel option during the holidays with over 100 million planning to drive, compared to 6 million planning to fly to their destination.

View the full report, HERE.

35% More North Carolinians planning to travel for the holidays than 2020 was originally published on 927theblock.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: