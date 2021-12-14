105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

James Bouknight might be the most polarizing player on this 2021-22 roster in terms of his role with the team. In the midst of playing in just seven of the team’s first 24 games of the season, fans were calling for him to be given an opportunity and now that that has happened, fans want more and rightfully so. Bouknight has played in each of the last five games during this period of COVID issues for the Hornets and has played well. He is averaging 10.0 points per game and shooting 50.0% from behind the arc while averaging 17.7 minutes per game during that stretch, leaving to wonder if he deserves a role in the rotation for this team even when they return back to full strength.

Sam Farber, the radio voice of the Hornets right here on Sports Radio FNZ, joined the Mac Attack earlier this morning and agreed with this thinking from fans.

“I think this is a little bit similar to LaMelo Ball starting last season. He had to earn his minutes. I’m not saying that James Bouknight is going into the starting lineup, but I would not be surprised if he maintained a presence in the rotation. -Sam Farber on the Mac Attack

Bouknight and the Hornets will be back in action on Wednesday night in San Antonio with coverage starting here on Sports Radio FNZ with Hornets Pregame with Kyle Bailey and Travis “T-Bone” Hancock starting at 7:30 PM. Farber will then have the call of all the game action beginning at 8:30 PM.

Sam Farber: I Would Not Be Surprised If Bouknight Remains Part of Rotation was originally published on wfnz.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: