A Charlotte high school football team is back on the big stage to play for the 2021 NCHSAA 4A State Championship.

Julius L. Chambers High School (previously name Vance) dominated through the post-season playoffs. They will be playing in the finals for the State Championship Saturday (December 11) for the fourth straight year against Cardinal Gibbons from Raleigh.

The game will be played at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Kick off at 7 PM.

Chambers will be going to a three-peat after winning the State Championship in 2019 and 2020.

Let’s go Cougars!

Chambers HS Football Team Going For State Championship 3-peat was originally published on 927theblock.com

