Charlotte Soccer Team unveils inaugural kit

Charlotte’s soccer team unveiled its first jersey in preparation for the season kicking off in 2022.

Charlotte FC gave fans a first look at their inaugural kit Thursday night at Camp North End. For those still learning soccer and the terms, a ‘kit’ basically means the uniform.

The uniform was designed by Adidas, with help of the soccer club.

The team’s first match ever at Bank of America Stadium will be against the five-time Major League Soccer champion LA Galaxy on March 5, 2022.

