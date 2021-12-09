Uptown restaurant, 5Church rebranding with new name, logo into 2022

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Your favorite brunch spot in Uptown is rebranding and be getting a new name soon.

The Charlotte restaurant 5Church in Uptown located at 127 N. Tyron street will change the name of the business just before 2022 on Dec. 31, according to Charlotte Business Journal.

The restaurant will open on Jan. 1 with their new name, Church and Union, also with a new logo.

Charlotte Business Journal said this rebranding follows the Church and Union brands in Nashville Tennessee, which had much success earlier this year.

“The 5th Street Group intends to continue expanding this story by moving on to Church and Union; a brand that, while in its infancy, has all the makings of something truly inspiring,” reads a statement by partners Patrick Whalen, chef Jamie Lynch and Alejandro Torio.

