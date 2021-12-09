105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

An adult-only miniature golf lounge with drinks and food is coming to Charlotte.

Puttery, is the name of the new establishment. On the website, it’s described as “a modern spin on putting, which fuses high-tech gameplay with craft cocktails and curated cuisine.”

“Puttery offers adults an immersive experience unlike any other. From competitive socializing to curated culinary options and inventive craft cocktails, one thing is for sure – you can always count on an epic night out.”

The lounge spot will feature teo bars, different indoor and outdoor sitting areas and two mini-golf courses.

Charlotte Puttery will open at noon on Friday, December 17, located at 210 Rampart Street.

Adult-only Miniature Lounge Coming to Charlotte was originally published on 927theblock.com

