Another gun found on CMS campus, 19th this year

Children and guns at Charlotte-Mecklenburg School campuses is an ongoing issue the district continues to face this school year.

Thursday morning at North Mecklenburg High School a gun was found on a student, CMS confirms.

WCNC Charlotte reports that administrators at the school said there was no threat made against the safety of the school or students and staff.

This is the 19th gun found on a CMS school campus this school year.

Principal Stephanie Hood called parents and notified them of the gun found on campus:

"This is Principal Hood calling with an important message. Today, a student was found in possession of a firearm on campus. Law enforcement was called, and the firearm was confiscated without incident. No threats were made, and all students and staff are safe. It is a violation of CMS policy and state law to have a weapon on any CMS campus. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against anyone in violation. Your student's safety is our top priority. Thank you so much for your constant support of North Mecklenburg High School."

