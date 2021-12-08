Kroger Co. to Build High-Tech Fulfillment Center in Concord, Crating Nearly 700 Jobs Locally

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Kroger Co. will build a high-tech customer fulfillment center in Cabarrus County, creating nearly 700 jobs locally, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday.

One of the largest grocery store retailers is bringing nearly 700 jobs to the city of Concord over the next five years to support the fulfillment center.

“As e-commerce continues to grow, I’m pleased Kroger will locate this highly advanced fulfillment center in our state,” said Governor Cooper. “From our hard working and skilled people to our advanced transportation networks and overall business climate, North Carolina offers the right ingredients for a modern business to succeed.”

Officials said wages will vary based on job roles, but the average annual pay, including benefits like healthcare and retirement, will be above the Cabarrus County average of $41,255. The region is expected to reach more than $29 million every year as the total payroll impact from this project.

“Kroger’s selection of Concord and Cabarrus County for this large fulfillment center is welcome news for our region,” said N.C. Senator Paul Newton. “These new jobs and investment will help many families in our area for years to come.”

