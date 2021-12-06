Credit & Financial Literacy Webinar For Ages 14-25 in Charlotte!

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s never too early to teach our kids how to mind their money! So, Charlotte Mecklenburg Community Relations Committee Education & Young Leaders Subcommittee are presenting the Credit & Financial Webinar: Helping Youth Build Their Financial Portfolio. It’s for students and young adults between the ages of 14-25. They will cover various subjects like why good credit is important and 5 ways to improve your credit. Call Gwen at 704-336-1500 to reserve you and your child’s seat!

