Event
HomeEvent

Credit & Financial Literacy Webinar For Ages 14-25 in Charlotte!

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Young mother is using laptop at home with hers daughter

Source: blackCAT / Getty

It’s never too early to teach our kids how to mind their money!  So, Charlotte Mecklenburg Community Relations Committee Education & Young Leaders Subcommittee are presenting the Credit & Financial Webinar:  Helping Youth Build Their Financial Portfolio.  It’s for students and young adults between the ages of 14-25.  They will cover various subjects like why good credit is important and 5 ways to improve your credit.  Call Gwen at 704-336-1500 to reserve you and your child’s seat!

bad credit , family , Finances , financial literacy , financial planning , good credit , ways to improve your credit

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Take A Hike Day: Visit 10 of the…

 3 weeks ago
01.01.70

Zaire Wade’s Sustainable Clothing Brand YNG-DNA Released Its…

 3 weeks ago
01.01.70

America’s First Utopian City, Telosa, Could Welcome Its…

 3 weeks ago
10.27.05
Photos
Close