Burger King to Sell Whoppers for Only 37 Cents, But With a Catch!

One of the biggest fast-food restaurants is celebrating the first weekend of December with a bang!

Burger King is selling its signature Whopper for an extremely low price for its most loyal customers.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

On Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, Burger King restaurants nationwide will be serving Whoppers for their original price of just 37 cents. The deal comes with a catch, however — it’s only available to Burger King Royal Perks members who order via the Burger King app or website. Customers wishing to redeem the discounted Whoppers can sign up for a Royal Perks account by downloading the BK app or visiting BK.com/BKRewards. Once registered, customers are instructed to add the Whopper coupon before placing their order.

The deal is only valid at nearly all participating Burger King locations, including ones in Ohio.

BK has been selling the Whopper since its introduction back in 1957. It immediately put the fast-food chain on the map.

Since then, it has been placed on equal footing with the Big Mac from McDonald’s.

So what better way to celebrate this weekend then with an inexpensive Whopper!

Just make sure you have that app.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Cristina Arias and Getty Images

