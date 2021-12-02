Hulu Takes Down Controversial Astroworld Documentary

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

A special recapping the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival last month that “left hundreds injured and ten people dead” is no longer available on one of the streaming platform giants.

Hulu was where a recently released mini-documentary had been available to watch before people got wind of the news online.

From Uproxx:

The 50-minute Astroworld: Concert From Hell program recapped the events that went down at the Houston festival. The description of the documentary special says it gives a “minute-by-minute look at what happened” that night: “Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the concert of a lifetime. But it turned into a tragic nightmare. A minute-by-minute look at what happened in the crowd, the young victims who were killed, and what happens next.”

The response to the special was swift once those on social media were aware of its existance.

Users were quick to condemn the documentary for showing “poor taste” regarding the victims.

It turns out it wasn’t even produced by Hulu, but from an ABC station in Houston.

From Variety:

“This was an investigative local news special from ABC13/KTRK-TV in Houston that originally aired on November 20th. This was not a Hulu documentary and has since been removed to avoid confusion.”

Hulu removed the special in response to the backlash.

