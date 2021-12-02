Oddsmakers Give Stacey Abrams Early Edge In Rematch Against Brian Kemp For Georgia Governor

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Now that there is no longer speculation about whether Stacey Abrams will run for governor of Georgia, people are eagerly turning their attention to next year’s mid-term election with the expectation that she will emerge victorious from a rematch against Brian Kemp, the alleged voter suppressor to whom she narrowly lost in 2018.

Abrams on Wednesday announced her candidacy in a tweet accompanied by a moving video and seemed confident that she would reverse the previous election results after she arguably had the gubernatorial election stolen from her by Kemp, who at the time was a candidate overseeing all of the state’s elections while working in his official capacity of Georgia Secretary of State — a conflict of interest if there ever was one.

MORE: ‘Time To Get The Job Done’: Stacey Abrams Launches 2022 Campaign For Georgia Governor

“Now, it’s time to get the job done,” Abrams said on the video.

As a result, oddsmakers have given Abrams an early edge over Kemp if they face off against each other next November.

“Georgia is changing demographically, which is why we make Stacey Abrams 8-11 favorite to overturn her defeat to Brian Kemp from 2018. State elections are now dominated by the left-leaning Atlanta metro area, with Kemp requiring a massive groundswell of support from the rural Republican heartlands to stand a chance,” Chad Yeomans, a spokesperson for Betway — an online gambling company that sets betting odds on anything you can place a wager on, including political campaigns — told Newsweek.

Of course, it doesn’t take a gamblaholic to make such political predictions.

If history is any indication, whoever the Democratic nominee is will have as good a shot as anyone to beat Kemp, who has lost the support of Republican kingmaker Donald Trump, a factor that could mean he gets fewer votes than in 2018 when he barely edged Abrams.

In addition, the traditionally red state turned blue in the 2020 election — something due in no small part to Abrams’ work organizing on the ground — in a trend that could continue next year. In politics, momentum is everything.

As of Thursday, Trump had not formally endorsed any candidate in the race, delayed action in a high-stakes election that is tantamount to a rebuke of Kemp, which doesn’t bode well for his chances of succeeding in the primary, let alone a general election. Trump seemingly favors Vernon Jones, a former Democratic state representative in Georgia who last year defected from his party to become a rabid MAGA Trumpublican who just so happens to be Black.

The above combinations of factors — a Trump-endorsed right-wing candidate who is Black and not named Brian Kemp — could thwart Kemp’s re-election efforts and foil oddsmakers’ predictions. But it’s doubtful any of that can adversely affect Abrams’ campaign.

SEE ALSO:

Let’s Give Stacey Abrams Her Flowers Now

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Attacks Stacey Abrams In First Re-Election Campaign

National Women’s Equality Day: Black Women Fighting For Equality In 2021 8 photos Launch gallery National Women’s Equality Day: Black Women Fighting For Equality In 2021 1. Stacey Abrams Source:Stacey Abrams 1 of 8 2. Cori Bush Source:Getty 2 of 8 3. Kamala Harris Source:Getty 3 of 8 4. Allyson Felix Source:Getty 4 of 8 5. Serena Williams Source:Getty 5 of 8 6. Kizzmekia Corbett Source:Getty 6 of 8 7. Brittany Packnett Cunningham Source:Getty 7 of 8 8. Ilhan Omar Source:Getty 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading National Women’s Equality Day: Black Women Fighting For Equality In 2021 National Women’s Equality Day: Black Women Fighting For Equality In 2021 Today there are a number of Black women standing against the tides of opposition to work towards a brighter future for Black women in the 21st century. So, to honor National Women's Equality Day, which lands on Aug. 26 of every year, we're shining a light on a few Black change-makers who are breaking historic ground in the fight for justice and equality for all women. Cori Bush and Stacey Abrams are some of the Black women in office carving historic milestones in history fighting for women's rights regarding equal pay and ensuring that their ballots are recognized and accounted for during election season-- but this hasn't always been the case. August 17th marked the 100 year anniversary of the 19th amendment -- a powerful piece of legislation that gave women the right to vote in 1920 -- and that would serve as a pivotal moment in women's history. It's vital to take a look at the past in order to fully understand how far Black women have come. Activists like Mary McLeod Bethune undoubtedly paved the wave for freedom fighters like Bush and Abrams. Bethune fought tirelessly during the Women's Suffrage Movement championing for Black women's right to vote and for their access to better-paying jobs and education. Bethune founded the National Council for Negro Women in 1935--an initiative that helped to improve the lives of Black women and their communities. "It is our pledge to make a lasting contribution to all that is finest and best in America, to cherish and enrich her heritage of freedom and progress by working for the integration of all her people regardless of race, creed, or national origin, into her spiritual, social, cultural, civic, and economic life, and thus aid her to achieve the glorious destiny of a true and unfettered democracy," she told officials of the iconic achievement. In 1938, the NCNW hosted the White House Conference on Negro Women and Children, demonstrating the importance of black women in democratic roles. During World War II, the NCNW gained approval for black women to be commissioned as officers in the Women's Army Corps. Bethune also served as a political appointee and the Special Assistant to the Secretary of War during that period. The honorary civil rights leader was later appointed to serve as a national adviser to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, whom she worked with to create the Federal Council on colored Affairs, also known as the Black Cabinet. The council worked to ensure that blacks received 10 percent of welfare funds, arguing that much of the Black community was underrepresented under the New Deal. The educator eventually founded her own school Bethune-Cookman University in 1931. Bethune is famously known for saying the quote "If we accept and acquiesce in the face of discrimination, we accept the responsibility ourselves. We should, therefore, protest openly everything ... that smacks of discrimination or slander," and that she did indeed. Here are a few Black women carrying on that same tradition and fighting for equality in today's world.

Oddsmakers Give Stacey Abrams Early Edge In Rematch Against Brian Kemp For Georgia Governor was originally published on newsone.com