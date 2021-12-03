Text SMILE to 71007 for your chance to win tickets to see Rickey Smiley & Friends

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

As if we needed any more added stress in our life, this past week was a crazy one. So this weekend, 105.3 RnB is giving you a reason to smile.

When you text SMILES to 71007 and we’ll put you in the building to see Rickey Smiley on December 18th at Ovens Auditorium.

All weekend we’ll also have your reason to smile playlist with your requests! It’s a reason to smile weekend, with the station that’s giving you another reason to be smiling for. We are 105.3 RnB. The Best throwbacks and Todays R&B. (Official Contest Rules)

Text “WOSF” to 71007 to join 105.3RnB mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

HEAD BACK TO THE 1053RNB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On 105.3 RnB: