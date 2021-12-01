Hard Drive Of 2Pac’s Former Bodyguard To Be Auctioned Containing Late Rapper’s Rare Music & Photos

Even after 25 years since his tragic murder, West Coast rap legend Tupac Shakur is still a very sought-after figure in the public eye.
One lucky bidder will soon get the opportunity to obtain some never-before-seen photos and even music from 2Pac now that a hard-drive belonging to his former bodyguard is set to hit the auction block.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
According to TMZ, an 83 GB drive belonging to the “Keep Ya Head Up” emcee’s ex-bodyguard, Frank Alexander, is currently listed on bidding website GottaHaveRockandRoll.com. While the minimum bid is set at $10,000, the site has an estimated selling price of $600,000 – $1,200,000. At the moment, there are zero bids with nine days left in the auction.
Take a look below at what the auction describes as a potential gem on the hard drive that could be huge for Pac fans and hip-hop heads alike, via Gotta Have Rock and Roll:
“Some of the highlights on the hard drive include a 35 second clip from a never released song — which is incredibly rare in Tupac’s recording history. The photos and videos bring you right into Tupac’s life in the mid to late 90’s and are some of the most intimate media that exists of him. Each file in this archive has been hand picked by Alexander himself, and included in our photographs above is Alexander’s work experience and resume. Frank Alexander was of course with Tupac the night he died, and was a key witness in the shooting. There are few people who could better document the life of Rap’s biggest star.”
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
As many may know by now, Frank Alexander was one of 2Pac’s most trusted affiliates and was even there on the night he was shot and killed in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. Sadly, Alexander died back in 2013 due to a possible suicide or gun accident.
You can monitor the rare 2Pac hard-drive auction over on GottaHaveRockandRoll.com, which will donate 10% of the winning proceeds to the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Rap Fans React To Fat Joe Saying DaBaby Is The 2021 Version Of 2Pac
Rap Fans React To Fat Joe Saying DaBaby Is The 2021 Version Of 2Pac
1. Comparing Dababy to 2Pac? Fat Joe and T.I exactly alike. Just be saying any damn thang
1 of 10
Comparing Dababy to 2Pac? Fat Joe and T.I exactly alike. Just be saying any damn thang 😒 pic.twitter.com/fMoQp14gK5— Q 🦅 (@EagleEyez92) October 13, 2021
2. Fat Joe getting paid to say DaBaby is new gen 2pac2 of 10
3. First he called Khaled Quincy Jones and now he’s calling DaBaby 2Pac.
3 of 10
First he called Khaled Quincy Jones and now he’s calling DaBaby 2Pac. https://t.co/m9QRFmzDH7 pic.twitter.com/53l2lUTh1r— Human Being (@hurd2020) October 12, 2021
4. I've taken too many Bullets defending Fat Joe's Madness, saying DaBaby's the 2021 2Pac is the last Straw b, my Hands are Washed
4 of 10
I've taken too many Bullets defending Fat Joe's Madness, saying DaBaby's the 2021 2Pac is the last Straw b, my Hands are Washed— Madd Slander (@madd_slander) October 12, 2021
5. Fat Joe calling DaBaby the 2021 2Pac let’s me know Fat Joe is held WAY too high in the culture... respectfully
5 of 10
Fat Joe calling DaBaby the 2021 2Pac let’s me know Fat Joe is held WAY too high in the culture... respectfully— Jayden 🏁 (@FLEMMDOGGYDOGG) October 12, 2021
6. Niggas over 30 when they heard Fat Joe say DaBaby is the new 2pac
6 of 10
Niggas over 30 when they heard Fat Joe say DaBaby is the new 2pac pic.twitter.com/6HuhbNhhy7— My Mom Don’t Tweet (@MyMommaNotAThot) October 13, 2021
7. Tigger: 2Pac Joe: DaBaby Me:
7 of 10
Tigger: 2Pac— Tee, from Paris, TN 😎 (@TeeTonyB) October 12, 2021
Joe: DaBaby
Me: pic.twitter.com/0vYoaxbBeH
8. OG got Pac fucked ALL THE WAY UP
8 of 10
OG got Pac fucked ALL THE WAY UP 🎶 https://t.co/jZOBDyxRP7— CROOK (@CrookedIntriago) October 12, 2021
9. Fat Joe really compared 2Pac to dababy?
9 of 10
Fat Joe really compared 2Pac to dababy? 🥴 pic.twitter.com/Sf7b27jaxE— Sergio24 (@SergioReynoso24) October 12, 2021
10. Black Twitter after hearing Fat Joe compare DaBaby to 2pac
10 of 10
Black Twitter after hearing Fat Joe compare DaBaby to 2pac pic.twitter.com/Lrb8WFJGo7— Krissy Chanel (@TheKrissyChanel) October 13, 2021
Hard Drive Of 2Pac’s Former Bodyguard To Be Auctioned Containing Late Rapper’s Rare Music & Photos was originally published on blackamericaweb.com