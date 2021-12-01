News
HomeNews

Legendary Music Exec Clarence Avant’s Wife Shot, Killed In Home Robbery

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-NETFLIX-TELEVISION

Source: LISA O’CONNOR / Getty

Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend and impresario Clarence Avant, was shot and killed in a home invasion robbery on Tuesday (November 30). She was 81.According to TMZ, the Avants were at their Trousdale Estates home in Beverly Hills when a group of people broke into the home and one opened fire, hitting Jacqueline. She was rushed to the hospital where she tragically passed away.

Jacqueline was the President of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group that focused on child care as well as a member of the Board of Directors of UCLA’s International Student Center.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Avant family.
This story is developing.

Text “WOSF” to 71007 to join 105.3RnB mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

HEAD BACK TO THE 1053RNB.COM HOMEPAGE

Legendary Music Exec Clarence Avant’s Wife Shot, Killed In Home Robbery  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Take A Hike Day: Visit 10 of the…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70

Zaire Wade’s Sustainable Clothing Brand YNG-DNA Released Its…

 2 weeks ago
01.01.70

America’s First Utopian City, Telosa, Could Welcome Its…

 3 weeks ago
10.27.05
Photos
Close