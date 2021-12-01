CLOSE
Jacqueline was the President of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group that focused on child care as well as a member of the Board of Directors of UCLA’s International Student Center.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Avant family.
Text “WOSF” to 71007 to join 105.3RnB mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.
Legendary Music Exec Clarence Avant’s Wife Shot, Killed In Home Robbery was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
Also On 105.3 RnB: