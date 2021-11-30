105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

A Charlotte woman was found dead in east Charlotte after being reported missing on November 26, according to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police confirm 21-year-old Denee Rawls was found dead near Harrisburg Road. CMPD quickly identified Rawls’ boyfriend, 21-year-old Nicholas Davis as the suspect, according to police.

Officials said Rawls willingly left her home near Robur Court on November 22. She did not return home, and her family grew concerned for her safety reported her missing on November 24.

Davis was interviewed by detectives was charged with Murder.

Text “BLOCK” to 52140 to join 92.7 The Block mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

HEAD BACK TO THE 927THEBLOCK.COM HOMEPAGE

Missing Charlotte woman found dead, boyfriend charged with murder was originally published on 927theblock.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: